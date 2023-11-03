In pictures: UAE flag flies high as Emiratis, expats come together in nation's colours

He found out he had been scammed when he reached the event venue and was informed that his passes were fake
With patriotic fervour and unwavering loyalty, Emiratis and expatriates celebrated the country’s union and proudly raised high the UAE colours on Flag Day on Friday.
Synchronised hoisting and waving of the UAE flag was done at 10am across all local and federal government offices, departments, schools, hospitals, parks, as well as various private institutions and public places.
Although not a public holiday, this year marked the 11th year of the national occasion that was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, back in 2013 to honour the country’s history and achievements as it marches to the future.
“On this day, we celebrate the flag of the homeland and raise it together,” Sheikh Mohammed previously tweeted.
Raising the UAE flag also symbolises the values each colour represents. Green is about hope, joy, optimism, love, and the country's prosperity. White represents peace and honesty. Black stands for overcoming enemies and also about strength of mind. Red represents hardiness, bravery, strength and courage.
From schools to offices and various establishments, residents of all ages came together for the occasion. Here are some pictures:
GEMS Al Barsha National School
Dubai Police
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority
Canadian Specialist Hospital
Brighton College Dubai
Barraquer Eye Hospital
ALSO READ:
He found out he had been scammed when he reached the event venue and was informed that his passes were fake
The highly acclaimed writer is the Cultural Personality of the Year for the 42nd Sharjah International Book Fair
Cyclists can choose 40km or 80km routes; runners have 3km, 5km, and 10km options
Set to go on sale on November 10, tickets are priced at Dh300 for adults and Dh150 for kids
Book fair visitors turn emotional as they go through the huge list of people whose hopes, dreams, and stories were crushed in the war
Ahead of her appearance at this year’s Sharjah International Book Fair, Nasa astronaut Sunita Williams talks at length about what lies ahead in space exploration
The initiative to host children from Gaza and provide them with medical treatment is part of efforts to offer relief assistance to Palestinian people
During the meeting he stressed that excellence and leadership serve as essential pillars that reinforce the UAE's leading position in strategic sectors