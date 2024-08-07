‘I save 50% on uniforms’: Tailoring shops help parents save on back-to-school costs

Photo: KT file

Many UAE parents are turning to private tailoring shops and uniform stores to save on the costs of school uniforms. While for some it is a way to cut costs, for others it is a matter of getting uniforms with a proper fit.

Zahra Abdul Rahman has been buying from a Karama-based uniform shop for over three years now. The mother of three said she has slashed her expenditure on uniforms by 50 per cent by doing so. “The school provider sells one shirt for Dh95,” she said. “I can get the exact same shirt in Karama at the unform store for Dh45. They are also of better quality and last longer.”

Rahman said the difference in quality and price was very significant when buying for three children. “Every item of clothing costs approximately 50 per cent less than the school provider,” she said. “So for three children when you are buying two sets of uniform and one set of PE uniform, that is a significant saving. I spent around Dh1,000 for all my children’s school uniform this year. From the school provider, it would have been more than Dh2000. Also, since buying from the private shop, I have found that the uniforms last longer. So instead of buying every year, I have been buying every 1.5 years. That is more savings in the long run.”

Rush time has begun

For many such private tailors and uniform shops, the rush for stitching uniforms have already begun. Most schools in the country reopen on August 26.

At Al Abaq uniforms in Dubai, the waiting time is already 10 days. “We stitch any school uniform according to the size of the child,” said a salesman at the shop. “The pricing depends on the fabric the customer needs and the size of the uniforms. Right now the rush has already begun and because of the backlog, it will take at least 10 days for uniforms to be delivered. By the end of this month, we are expecting a bigger rush.”

Zahra said several of her friends had opted to get their children’s uniforms stitched because of the fitting. “Some of them are tall and they don’t get the length of the pants they require,” she said. “Some are a little on the heavier side and struggle with the waist size. For such children, getting the uniforms stitched helps a lot”

At Bambino uniforms that have outlets across Sharjah, Fujeirah and Ras Al Khaimah, the rush has begun and is expected to increase towards the end of this month. “This year, since the schools reopen by last week of August, we have already begun seeing increasing crowds already,” said Rasheeda Mohammed, MD of the company. “By around August 20, we are expecting to serve at least 250-300 parents in a single day in our stores in Sharjah. In Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, it might be slightly lesser.”

Another popular uniform store, LCT uniforms in Karama, said they have also begun seeing parents trickling in since the beginning of August. “Right now, we don’t have a huge rush but parents who have returned to the country have already begun coming in and getting their uniform shopping done,” said a spokesperson. “However, toward the end of this month, we are expecting a huge rush.”

