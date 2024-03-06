'I lost all hope': Dubai cop recalls losing both legs in runover accident while on the job

Cpl Murad Abbas Murad (seated) with his brother who also works with the Dubai Police

A 29-year-old traffic police officer in Dubai was responding to a lorry fire on the road — when another heavy vehicle came hurtling towards him. Next thing he knew, both his legs were gone.

Cpl Murad Abbas Murad, who has been part of the Dubai Police since 2015, recalled the 2021 tragedy during a session at the ongoing World Police Summit in the emirate.

"My colleague and I had just secured the area around the vehicle fire. A truck rammed into the patrol car's door, running over me as I stood to the left of the vehicle,” he said. Suffering serious injuries, Murad was rushed to the Rashid Hospital.

“Losing both legs was devastating. For a time, I lost all hope,” said the corporal who grew up in a family of law enforcement officers. His father and a brother are serving in the army, while another sibling works with him in the Dubai Police.

It was an accident that changed his life in many ways — but also reminded him of the gift of 'family' he had at work.

"Crowds of colleagues and superiors visited me," he said. “The chief of the Dubai Police himself called to check on me. He reignited my hope and so did the support from my law enforcement ‘family’.”

Arrangements were made so he could undergo treatment abroad. Accompanied by his brother in the US, he underwent numerous surgeries and was given prosthetic limbs.

After 18 months, which included six months of intensive rehabilitation, Murad returned to the UAE.

He is now back at work with the Dubai Police, eagerly waiting for his next assignment out in the field. “[I'm currently doing] office work, but I can't wait to return to patrolling duty,” he said.

At the summit, Murad's story of bravery and resilience turned the spotlight on the dangers that police officers face every day.

The young cop said he would never forget how the force "embraced him like a son".

“Dubai Police stood by me like family. I cannot imagine being anywhere else. It's the number one police force," he said.

