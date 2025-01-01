‘I don’t take this day off’: These UAE residents choose to serve communities on New Year's Day

From working in vital fields like healthcare to making sacrifices for the sake of family, here's how some residents brought in 2025
While most of the world rings in the New Year with fireworks, family gatherings, and well-deserved rest, countless individuals remain steadfast at their posts, ensuring vital services run seamlessly.
For some, it's a calling; for others, a necessary sacrifice to build a brighter future.
For Reem Abdullah, a dedicated life coach, New Year’s Day is anything but a day off—it’s one of the most pivotal days of her year.
“For many, New Year’s Day symbolises rest and celebration, but for me, it’s an opportunity to help people start their year with clarity and purpose,” she said. “It’s a privilege to guide someone in setting the tone for the year ahead.”
Reem believes the holiday’s reflective nature inspires people to take actionable steps toward their goals. “Coaching isn’t just a job for me; it’s a calling. If someone needs guidance today, I’ll be there to help them envision and embrace the life they truly want,” she added.
Her sessions on the New Year often carry a special energy. “People feel a surge of hope and determination on this day. It’s incredible to witness their motivation and help them turn it into achievable steps. That’s why I don’t take this day off. This is my way of celebrating—by helping others grow.”
A 46-year-old pharmacist, Mohammed Abadi, sees New Year’s Day as just another day to fulfill his duty to the community. For him, being on the job means ensuring people’s health and well-being, even on holidays.
“Health doesn’t take a day off, and neither can I. Being here on New Year’s ensures that my patients get what they need when they need it most,” he explained.
Mohammed’s commitment goes beyond routine responsibilities. “While others are celebrating, I’m focused on making sure our shelves are stocked and our patients are cared for. That’s how I welcome the New Year—with purpose,” he said.
For Mohammed, working on New Year’s also provides moments of connection with others. “You’d be surprised how many people come in, not just for medicine but to share their stories. Sometimes, just listening to them is a way to help,” he reflected. “It’s rewarding in its own way.”
For 31-year-old Filipino cashier, Rose Marie, New Year’s Day is a bittersweet experience. She works tirelessly to support her family back home, often sacrificing moments of celebration for their sake.
“I miss spending New Year’s with my family back home, but working today reminds me why I’m here—to provide for them and build a better future. Their happiness makes it worth it,” she said.
Despite the challenges, Rose Marie finds solace in the small joys of her day. “I see customers celebrating and sharing their joy, and it makes me feel connected, even though I’m far from home. It’s my little way of being part of the New Year’s spirit,” she added.
For Rose, working during holidays has also become a moment of reflection. “Each New Year, I think about my goals and remind myself of the dreams I’m working toward. It keeps me focused, even when it’s hard,” she shared.
