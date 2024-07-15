'I come at 2am': Dubai residents head to night beaches to beat the heat

Jumeirah night beach

Mon 15 Jul 2024

As the summer temperatures in Dubai soar, often exceeding 45°C during the day, many residents find respite in the cool comfort of night swimming. The authorities in Dubai have recognised this need and announced the opening of three new beaches for night swimming last year.

Rechel Hoco, a 23-year-old Filipino content creator known as "Rechel in Dubai," is a regular at night beaches. "As an island girl from the Philippines, I'm a beach lover, and I'm glad Dubai has these night beaches," she told Khaleej Times.

Rechel, who has been in Dubai for 1.5 years, said night swimming has become a preferred activity for her and her siblings. "With my work schedule, night is our only free time, and the night beaches offer a serene and refreshing environment to unwind."

Explaining what she loves most about night beaches, the Filipina said, "It is the ambience—it's so quiet, slow, and calming.” Describing her night swimming experience as "truly enjoyable", Rechel added, "The water is warm, and there's little to no waves, so you can relax and take in the atmosphere. It's a great way to de-stress after a long day."

Rechel Hoco

Safe, convenient experience

The Dubai Municipality has set up 3,800-metre-long night-swimming beaches in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1. These beaches feature bright light systems to aid lifeguards in monitoring swimmers.

Electronic screens display safety messages to increase awareness among beachgoers.

Mazen, a 25-year-old Emirati, has also embraced night swimming. "Since May, I stopped going to the beach during the day because of the heat and the risk of dehydration. One of my friends recommended the night beaches, and it has now become a habit," he said.