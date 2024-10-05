'I can't stay away from UAE': Workers speak of love, warmth they found in Emirati homes

In splitting the prize money among 11 people, there would be some maths involved because some pitched in Dh50, others Dh100, and a few gave Dh200
Upon landing in the UAE 22 years ago, Abdulrahman, a Pakistani worker, found nothing but warmth, acceptance and a loving family in his Emirati employer's home.
Despite visiting his own family in Pakistan annually, he says: "I can’t stay away from the UAE; I feel like a stranger when I return to my country," he said.
Abdulrahman, whose real name is Bachha Rahman, came to the UAE in 2002 at the age of 16. He was brought by Hatta-based Khalfan Humaid Al Mutaiwai's father, who described Abdulrahman as someone he "trusts and relies on for everything."
He quickly became close to Khalfan’s father, working on the farm and accompanying him everywhere, including hospital visits.
Khalfan told Khaleej Times: “He (Abdulrahman) has become like a brother and a family member; I trust him as much as my own siblings.”
Abdulrahman’s dedication extended to managing most of the tasks on the farm and at home, even in Khalfan’s absence.
The Pakistani expat now considers Khalfan’s family his own. He reminisces about his deep bond with Khalfan’s father, saying, “I loved him a lot, and he loved me. I went everywhere with him.”
Abdulrahman spent nearly a month with him in the hospital and felt a profound sense of loss when he passed away. “My heart was broken," he said.
Khalfan’s family continues to support Abdulrahman, addressing all his needs and assisting his family in Pakistan. They covered his medical expenses during a period of illness, ensuring he received the care he needed before returning to the UAE.
Another poignant story comes from Emirati citizen Saeed Al Shard, who resides in Dubai and reflects on his relationship with Abbas, a domestic worker who has been part of their family for 47 years. Abbas arrived in the UAE in 1977 at just 14 years old, stepping into a role that extended beyond mere employment.
“My mother treated him as one of her own," Saeed said.
He describes how Abbas became integrated into their household, under the guidance of his late mother, who treated him as one of their own. Abbas was responsible for various tasks, including caring for the family’s cow, a vital source of sustenance.
Saeed recalls a time in the early 1990s when Abbas expressed concern about not having children. After assuring him by sharing verses from the holy Quran that emphasise faith and blessings, Abbas was eventually blessed with three daughters, whom he cherishes deeply.
Over the years, Abbas's family members have also joined in their shared journey, fostering unique and collaborative relationships.
Saeed emphasises that while such enduring connections may be rare, the beauty of these bonds is reflected through mutual respect and wisdom, creating a foundation of trust and care that enriches their lives.
