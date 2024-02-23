'I almost won the Dh15 million': Indian duo win big in Emirates Draw despite never visiting UAE

Photos: Supplied

Emirates Draw sales are temporarily on hold in the UAE, but its EASY6, FAST5, and MEGA7 games continue to offer participants worldwide exciting opportunities to win big every week.

The stories of Saheedahmed Mohammed Salim Fruitwala and Shaik Anwarmiah show that persistence knows no borders.

Saheedahmed Mohammed Salim Fruitwala, a construction business owner from Gujarat, India, found out about Emirates Draw thanks to a friend's recommendation. Playing since July last year, the 35-year-old decided to take a chance, picking his numbers randomly and that decision paid off when he won the Dh70,000 MEGA7 Raffle prize, leaving him in shock.

Little did he know that his random number selection would make his dreams come true.

“I watched a little bit of the live draw with my friends on Sunday, but not the whole thing. So, when I received the e-mail right after, I was in shock. It was only after confirming through the online application that I believed it. It was a phenomenal night, and I spent the rest of it celebrating with my friends,” recalls the father of two.

As the news of his win spread, Saheedahmed found himself surrounded by loved ones excited to share his joy and curious about how to play Emirates Draw. While he has no concrete plans for this prize, he will be using part of the amount to enter more draws.

His story serves as a beacon of hope for those who dare to dream.

Then there's Shaik Anwarmiah, a 30-year-old sales professional from Hyderabad, India with a unique strategy. He decided to use his family's birthdays as his ticket numbers, and it nearly landed him the Dh15 million Grand Prize! Although he missed out on the big one with just one number, he still secured an incredible Dh150,000 EASY6 second Main Draw prize.

“We are a family of four, and this time around, for my EASY6 numbers, I selected all our birthdays, which proved to be a great decision as I almost won the Dh15 million Grand Prize!” he says.

His journey with Emirates Draw started with the hope of resolving his financial challenges through winning, and this prize couldn't have come at a better time, offering him the financial boost he needed.

