'Humanity transcends borders': Sultan AlNeyadi shares images of Gaza from space; calls for peace

The stunning images were taken 400km above the Earth

by

Angel Tesorero
Photo: Astro_Alneyadi/X
Photo: Astro_Alneyadi/X

Published: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 11:39 AM

In a move calling for peace, UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi shared striking photos he took a few months ago from space of Gaza strip – “a place that is experiencing unspeakable pain and destruction,” he tweeted on Saturday.

AlNeyadi, who made history as the first Arab astronaut to do a spacewalk, captured stunning views of Earth from space during his six-month stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

He shared a perspective of the world he had from the orbiting laboratory. He noted, “there are no real borders separating countries and cultures”, when you look at Earth from space.

“Lines on the map are man-made, but humanity transcends borders,” he underlined, noting: “We humans drew borders, and we have the power to blur them.”

Stunning images of Gaza taken by AlNeyadi from 400km above Earth show the city and the placid eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea.

Currently, AlNeyadi noted, “the footage (of Gaza) on the ground is devastating.”

“Wishing safety and peace to all,” he underscored.

Gaza's situation, already alarming before the fighting, has worsened. Food and water have become scarce and medical services are collapsing as Gaza health officials say more than 9,000 Palestinians have been killed.

ALSO READ:

Angel Tesorero

