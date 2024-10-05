How UAE makes hospitals 'feel like home' for patients

A second accident was reported along the same stretch near Dubai Parks and Resorts
Ajith Kannadi, a long-time UAE resident, recently underwent surgery to remove an umbilical hernia at Aster Hospital in Sharjah. Reflecting on his experience, Ajith said, “The care I received from the surgeon, the anaesthetist, and the entire medical team was beyond my expectations. I never felt like I was in a hospital, instead, it felt more like home.”
For Ajith, the experience went beyond just medical treatment, it was about the compassion and professionalism he experienced at every step. “Trust between a patient and a doctor is crucial, and the healthcare providers here make sure you feel cared for,” he added, highlighting the UAE’s ability to create a calm, patient-first environment that significantly contributed to his swift recovery.
Ajith’s story is one of many that underline why the UAE healthcare system continues to earn the trust and confidence of its residents. A recent report from Brand Finance revealed that 81 per cent of UAE residents express high satisfaction with the country's healthcare, a clear indicator of the quality and accessibility of care available across the Emirates.
For Ajman resident Aysha Kola, the UAE healthcare system played an essential role during one of the most important times of her life, delivering her son. Though she initially considered travelling to her home country for the birth, Aysha ultimately chose Thumbay University Hospital because of the advanced medical facilities available in the UAE.
“From my check-ups to the delivery, everything was smooth,” said Aysha, recalling the exceptional care she received. “The doctors were kind, and the nurses treated me like their own. They even celebrated with me after my son was born, making the experience unforgettable.”
The personal touch Aysha experienced reflects the deeply ingrained culture of care that has come to define the UAE’s healthcare sector. For her, the decision to stay in the UAE for her delivery wasn’t just about the medical technology but about the people who made her feel supported throughout her journey.
But it’s not just UAE residents who are benefiting from the country’s world-class healthcare. Patients from all over the world are increasingly choosing the emirates as a destination for advanced treatments and medical procedures. The combination of cutting-edge technology, highly skilled professionals, and compassionate care has solidified the nation as a medical tourism hub.
Alexander Ishaku, a 68-year-old Nigerian, is one such patient who turned to the UAE for help. Following a severe car accident that worsened his existing condition of left-side hemiplegia, Alexander knew that he needed specialised care. Having already seen significant improvement during a previous visit to the UAE in 2016, he returned, seeking treatment at Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital.
Upon arrival, doctors discovered a hip issue and severe weakness in his left limbs, preventing him from standing or walking independently. Alexander began an intense rehabilitation program that included hydrotherapy, muscle strengthening exercises, and robotic gait training with an exoskeleton. His wife, Mubo Rabi Ishaku, was overjoyed to see his progress. “When I sent photos of him walking back home to Nigeria, our family cried tears of joy,” she said, grateful for the UAE healthcare team’s efforts.
In just four weeks, Alexander could stand and walk with the aid of a stick. “His progress was noticeable and thanks to the world-class care that he received in the UAE,” said Ishaku.
Such stories of patients highlight why the nation is becoming a trusted destination for healthcare, both for its residents and international patients. From complex surgeries to routine procedures, the country’s healthcare facilities are equipped to handle a wide variety of medical needs with compassion and expertise.
The UAE government’s continued investment in state-of-the-art technology, alongside preventive healthcare initiatives, ensures that the system is poised to continue improving. With a focus on innovation and patient care, residents and medical tourists can look forward to an even brighter future of healthcare in the UAE.
