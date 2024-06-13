How Dubai Police officers race against time to save lives in under 3 minutes

Expo City Dubai Foundation support social entrepreneurs across various sectors including climate, youth and education, people of determination or women
For Sgt Muhammad Ateeq, a first responder in Dubai, every second on the job is a matter of life and death.
"The moment we receive reports from the operations room, we become first responders and decision-makers. We need to respond within 2 minutes and 45 seconds," Sgt Ateeq told Khaleej Times, describing the immense pressure and challenges they face as part of the police's emergency response team.
In many cases, someone's life is on the line, said the officer assigned to the Rashidiya Police Station.
"We receive all types of dangerous reports, including murder, kidnapping, serious accidents, or major fires — all these require immediate attention," he said.
Sgt Ateeq joined the police force in 2009, and in May, he was honoured as one of the top patrol officers for the first quarter of the year.
While saving lives is their highest priority, protecting their own is equally important, the sergeant said. "In the event of an accident, we must protect ourselves first, but then be attentive to every detail."
Just recently, one Dubai Police officer entered a burning car to save a trapped driver.
Officer Adel Ahmed Mohammed Ghareeb from Bur Dubai Police Station was honoured for his bravery. "I consider myself to have saved someone's life at that time," he told Khaleej Times.
Ghareeb was left with a torn ankle ligament as he exited the car.
Taking a break from the field until his injury heals and working at a desk job for now, the officer was thankful for the support he received from the Dubai Police.
"They supported us all throughout. They provided me with access to the most qualified doctors in government and police hospitals," Ghareeb said.
Racing against the clock is just one part of the job — keeping calm while multi-tasking in a high-pressure environment is another challenge.
The officer recalled one incident where a father became upset after an accident involving his son's car.
"He was trying to evacuate his son and fighting us," Sgt Ateeq said. "In this work, you must be very calm, no matter how difficult the situation is." They were able to calm the father down.
"We assured him that we were doing everything in our power to save him," he said.
The Dubai Police's officers undergo training for every possible scenario. "As the first patrol to reach the scene, we know how to determine emergency needs," Sgt Ateeq said.
"For us, one person does the job of seven people," he said. "Field work is very difficult and dangerous, but we must remain calm and compassionate, even in the most stressful situations."
