How Abu Dhabi entity’s CSR approach is creating a sustainable impact

Khaled Saleh Alameri, Social Responsibility Division Director at Ma’an.

Published: Mon 22 Jan 2024, 7:14 PM

Abu Dhabi’s Authority of Social Contribution (Ma’an) has been striving to promote a culture of social responsibility among corporate and private sector companies in the emirate. The authority has been playing a crucial role in assisting businesses to simplify their corporate social responsibility (CSR) planning and execution by offering projects aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, a top official said.

Khaled Saleh Alameri, Social Responsibility Division Director at Ma’an, noted that social impact requires a long-term perspective.

“Ma’an helps companies to go beyond short-term projects and initiatives and strive for lasting change. This involves addressing root causes, collaborating with stakeholders, and integrating social considerations into core business operations. By embedding social impact into their vision, businesses can ensure their impact endures over time,” Alameri told Khaleej Times.

Ma’an’s specialised CSR team works closely with corporates on social responsibility projects and ensures transparency in communication and periodic reporting showcasing the impact of funded projects and corporates’ contributions via tailored social impact reports.

“Ma’an’s key role is to facilitate these projects and deploy funds as necessary to ensure a successful outcome. All the contributions received by Ma’an go towards the social programmes and initiatives as agreed by the contributor, disclosing the impact to involved beneficiaries.”

Alameri said that by partnering with Ma’an, corporations can explore options that reduce internal management and organisation commitments, enabling more budget and time to be dedicated directly to the initiative.

“This not only increases the social impact made by the corporation but also streamlines processes with a tried and tested approach that works. Companies may be eligible to receive the Abu Dhabi Social Responsibility label (SRL), an Abu Dhabi government-certified label for CSR contributions designed to recognise companies giving back to the community and driving long-lasting social impact.”

Alameri said that collectively the government, private sector, and civil society, can contribute to social good and simplify corporate social responsibility.

“Ma’an programmes are tailored to address social priorities and vulnerable groups identified by the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD). Driven by creating social impact and making a positive difference in the everyday lives of Abu Dhabi residents and citizens, Ma’an aims to support and accelerate the growth of the third sector, creating meaningful opportunities for not-for-profit organisations or foundations and social enterprises to contribute to the development of strong, active and connected communities.”

Alameri explained that Ma’an works with more than 60 partners across government, private, and third-sector entities focusing on sectors such as environment, health, infrastructure, education, and social development.

“As more companies realise the impact of social progress on organisational success, Ma’an’s human-centred approach to transforming the Abu Dhabi community into a cohesive, sustainable, and productive society has gained vital momentum.”

Alameri stressed on the importance of building long-term sustainable relationships with the private sector. “Only by conversing with the private sector can Ma’an strive to remain at the front of driving CSR and corporate-community engagement in the long run.”