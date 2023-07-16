How a Dubai-based fitness trainer supports elephant conservation in Kenya

Swaleh Balala's clothing brand in Dubai offers 5% of its proceedings to The Mara Elephant Project

Swaleh Balala. - Supplied photo

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sun 16 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM

Dubai-based fitness trainer Swaleh Balala, a seven-time triathlon winner in Kenya, is not only advocating a healthy lifestyle. He has also committed to supporting elephant welfare in his home country.

“Elephants are like my spirit animals,” Balala told Khaleej Times. “We acknowledge the crucial role of wildlife in maintaining ecological balance and biodiversity. They play a vital part in sustaining ecosystems by creating pathways for other animals in jungles.

The global elephant population, however, has significantly declined over the past century due to illegal poaching. This is why Balala has committed to The Mara Elephant Project, a conservation initiative focused on protecting elephants in the greater Mara ecosystem in Kenya.

Founded in 2011, the project aims to address the threats faced by elephants, such as poaching and habitat loss, by implementing various strategies, including anti-poaching patrols, community engagement, and research.

The project works closely with local communities and government agencies to ensure the long-term survival of elephants and promote the sustainable coexistence of humans and wildlife in the Mara region. Through their dedicated efforts, the Mara Elephant Project contributes to preserving this iconic species and conserving the ecosystem they inhabit.

Concrete support

As a concrete support to elephant population conservation, a clothing brand Balala founded in Dubai is giving five per cent of its proceeds to the Mara Elephant Project.

“BeSomebody specialises in athletic sportswear for women and it takes inspiration from traditional African elements and colours, resulting in unique clothing. Our contributions may seem small now but with the growing popularity of our products in Dubai and beyond, we aspire to become significant contributors in the future," Balala said.

He added: “We also plan to expand our reach and participate in Kenya's annual Elephants' Naming Ceremony, a renowned event where celebrities and influential individuals donate money and have elephants named after them.”

Balala is also optimistic that in his little way, he can inspire other people to help provide a safe haven for elephants and preserve their population.