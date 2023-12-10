'His teachings are a helpful light': Over 20,000 seekers attend Sadhguru's spiritual event in Dubai

Published: Sun 10 Dec 2023, 8:06 AM Last updated: Sun 10 Dec 2023, 10:12 AM

Over 20,000 people from diverse communities and nationalities got together at the Coca-Cola Arena to embark and continue on the transformative spiritual journey with the renowned Indian spiritual guru, Sadhguru.

Sporting traditional Indian attire, Sadhguru guided participants, focusing on achieving inner transformation, spiritual growth, and discovering one's natural state of inner peace and harmony. The event attracted people of various faiths and nationalities, reflecting the teachings imparted by the spiritual leader.

The Coca-Cola Arena transformed into a sacred space for self-discovery as attendees engrossed themselves in spiritual practices, including teachings of yoga, meditation, and self-inquiry.

One among thousands of attendees was Russian expat Galena, who is on the search for inner peace. “This is the second time I am participating. My first encounter was in the US. I am an ardent follower of the spiritual guru and I am here to attain inner peace,” said Galena, who is on a visit to Dubai.

“The environment here is electrifying with a mix of both intellectual talk and entertainment with the traditional and spiritual Indian concert,” said Galena.

The interactive program offered attendees an opportunity to connect with Sadhguru. Attendees at the event got to meditate together with the guru making them feel a special spiritual connection. It also focused on learning through actual experience, letting the participants go beyond just knowing spiritual ideas and personally feel how transformative these practices can be.

“I was really moved by the story of Sadhguru, where he mentioned about his entry to spirituality and how he wants the world to experience what he experiences,” said Kaya Magdelana, a Columbian expat residing in Dubai.

Attendees spoke about their spiritual paths, fostering a feeling of togetherness. Rani Acharya, an Indian expat, has been following the guru for a long time. She could not miss out on the event in Dubai. “Listening to Sadhguru for a long time has really helped me on my spiritual journey. His teachings are like a helpful light, showing me the way through life's ups and downs.”

“What he says touches my heart, bringing about a change inside me that goes really deep. It's like a special mark on my journey toward understanding myself and growing spiritually,” added Rani.

One of the highlights of the event was a spiritual musical concert held at the venue. While meditating, attendees felt peaceful and were deep in thought with the serenading music and inspiring talks. The mix of music and spirituality made the place perfect for discovering more about oneself and exploring inner peace.

