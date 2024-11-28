Heineken to open Dubai's first commercial brewery after securing licence

Photo: Reuters

A Heineken joint venture plans to build the Gulf's first major commercial brewery in Dubai after all necessary licenses and permits had been obtained. Construction will begin before the end of 2025 with the brewery expected to open by the end of 2027.

Sirocco, a joint venture between Heineken and Dubai's Maritime Mercantile International, said it will build a brewery that will produce popular beer brands in Dubai, which has long allowed alcohol consumption.

Dubai is the most populous of the seven emirates that make up the UAE. Its hotels, beaches and attractions like the world's tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, attracted some 17 million people last year, many from Europe, Russia and India.

In recent years, restrictions around purchasing alcohol in store in Dubai have loosened. The Capital, Abu Dhabi, has also eased regulations.

UAE’s first brewery, Craft by Side Hustle opened in Abu Dhabi in 2023. The microbrewery and gastropub started operations at the Galleria Al Maryah Island.

Side Hustle is the UAE’s first craft alcohol brand, and available in liquor stores. It also offers in-house brewed hops, grains, and cocktails paired with a southern smokehouse and pub cuisine.