Heavy rains in UAE: Remote learning announced in some schools in Ras Al Khaimah

Published: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 9:25 PM Last updated: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 9:28 PM

Government schools in Ras Al Khaimah will implement remote learning on Friday, March 8, as unstable weather is expected to hit the country.

According to UAE authorities, heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and hail will lash the country from the evening of Friday, March 8, till noon on Sunday, March 10, leading to floods in some areas. Strong winds could result in low visibility on the roads. The weather will be at its worst from Friday midnight till Saturday midnight.

Residents have been warned not to venture outdoors unless absolutely necessary.

