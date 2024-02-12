Heavy rains in UAE: Public schools to continue with distance learning on Feb 13

Published: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 5:56 PM Last updated: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 6:00 PM

UAE's educational authority has declared the continuation of distance learning in all government schools on February 13.

Emirates Education Foundation announced the change taking into account the turbulent weather conditions in the country.

The decision aims to preserve the safety of students and faculty.

