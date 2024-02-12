Heavy rains in UAE: Public schools to continue with distance learning on Feb 13

Narendra Modi, Erdogan, Sam Altman and Shah Rukh Khan among the personalities to address the three-day summit
UAE's educational authority has declared the continuation of distance learning in all government schools on February 13.
Emirates Education Foundation announced the change taking into account the turbulent weather conditions in the country.
The decision aims to preserve the safety of students and faculty.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
Narendra Modi, Erdogan, Sam Altman and Shah Rukh Khan among the personalities to address the three-day summit
The attack occurred while the soldiers were performing their work duties in training and qualifying the Somali Armed Forces
Dubai Customs has been at the forefront of ensuring that bags flow through the airport uninterrupted and efficiently
Shetty has filed a petition challenging the look-out circular issued against him by the immigration authorities
Senior leaders, officers of defence ministry, and families and relatives of the martyrs attended the military ceremony
The chief of IMF said the Emirates was equipped to deal with the 'tsunami' that will hit the labour market
The parks will be opened to the public once the turbulent weather conditions subside
Additionally, all competitions and sports activities organised by the Sharjah Sports Council have been cancelled on Monday