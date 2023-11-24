Partner Content By KT Engage
Headline: Global Mental Math Olympiad 2023: A Triumph of Mental Math Brilliance Across the UAE
About Live Math Competitions and League: Live Math Competitions and League is at the forefront of the mental mathematics domain, dedicated to nurturing and showcasing exceptional mental math talent among students. They have a vision to transform mental math into a competitive sport, providing a platform where students can compete, learn, and grow, ultimately enhancing their academic and personal development.
Past Competitions:
Mental Math Asia Cup 2021: A regional online event that witnessed enthusiastic participation from schools across 18 countries in Asia.
Mental Math World Cup 2022: A global online event that brought together close to 5000 students from 48 countries worldwide.
Azerbaijan Mental Math Olympiad 2023 at Baku: This was the First offline Mental Math Competition Held by Live Math Competitions and League in the beautiful city of Baku in collaboration with British School in Baku.
Mental Math World Cup 2023: The most recent edition garnered a remarkable turnout of over 7100 participants from more than 750 schools across 54 countries. The event showcased exceptional mental math skills and solidified mental mathematics as an exciting and engaging discipline.
Global Mental Math Olympiad 2023, Dubai: Diverse Participation, Enthusiastic Engagement, and Exceptional Winners Mark the Success
The GMMO 2023 was a one-day event held on 5th November 2023 at Glendale International School, Dubai. It was conducted on the Proprietary Competition App "Arena by Livemcl" where Every participant answered MCQ based Mental Math Questions on I-Pads provided by the Live Math Competitions and League's Team.
The Live Leaderboard not only added more drama and excitement for the Participants who competed shoulder to shoulder with each other but also provided the necessary transparency required to hold a free and fair Mental Math Competition, something every contestant craves for.
In a showcase of exceptional Mental Math talent, the Global Mental Math Olympiad 2023 (GMMO 2023) unfolded with great success, bringing together 500 brilliant contestants from the 7 Emirates of the United Arab Emirates and Romania, Saudi Arabia, and India. The event, hosted by Live Math Competitions and League, had participation from 82 prestigious schools and institutes, becoming a Global celebration of mental math prowess.
Top 25 Schools in UAE at GMMO 2023: A Triumph for Emirates' Academic Excellence
The Global Mental Math Olympiad 2023 witnessed a stellar performance from schools across all Emirates and showcased their academic excellence on the international stage.
Note: The Top 25 Schools of UAE have been listed in alphabetical order
These schools, representing various emirates, played a crucial role in making GMMO 2023 a grand success and contributing to the academic excellence of the UAE.
The Co-Founders, Navazesh Shetty, Prakhyat Bhandary and Avinash Shetty and the rest of the Live Math Competitions and League Team thanked the Schools in UAE, Romania, Saudi Arabia, and India for having participated wholeheartedly in the inaugural GMMO 2023.
GMMO 2024: Bigger and Better Than Ever!
As we bid farewell to the Global Mental Math Olympiad 2023, Live Math Competitions and League is excited to announce that GMMO 2024 is already in the planning stages, promising to be even more spectacular. Stay tuned for updates and get ready for another thrilling experience in the world of mental math.
For those eager to showcase their Mental Math prowess online, consider participating in the upcoming MMWC 2024 - Live Math Competitions and League (livemcl.com)