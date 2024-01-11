'Happy and nervous': Dubai cafe staff react after Sheikh Mohammed pays surprise visit

Photos & Videos: Supplied

Published: Thu 11 Jan 2024, 7:59 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Jan 2024, 8:48 PM

Patrons and the staff at a popular cafe in Dubai were taken by surprise as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, arrived at one of the outlets in Jumeirah.

In videos that have gone viral on social media, Sheikh Mohammed is seen arriving with a small entourage at the Cipriani Dolci, and patrons waiting in queue to get a table, are pleasantly surprised to see His Highness up so close.

They probably never imagined that they would witness Sheikh Mohammed, the man, who turned Dubai into a global city that it is today, with his vision, in person.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In the video, Sheikh Mohammed can be seen walking into the cafe and being seated and then checking on his phone as excited patrons take pictures and videos.

Watch the videos here:

"It was a pleasant surprise," Tarek Bekdache, head of marketing at the Gainsborough Group, which is in partnership with Cipriani Dolci, told the Khaleej Times.

"We are incredibly honoured and privileged that he visited Cipriani Dolci Jumeirah. We all know Sheikh Mohammed and the entire royal family have the best taste in dining in the country. Residents wait to see where they are going and which places they visit," he added.

Sheikh Mohammed's table ordered a selection of different things, Tarek said, but was not at liberty to reveal what they were.

Watch the video here:

And he said that patrons were left surprised by the royal visit.

"Everyone was incredibly excited to see Sheikh Mohammed. He is loved by both Emiratis and expats in Dubai. People started taking pictures and videos. Patrons were messaging us on social media and tagging us and sending their best to His Highness," he said.

And while patrons were still wondering if it was real, it was mix of emotions for the staff and servers at the cafe.

"It was mixed emotions. First, they shared the emotion of the public as well — they were happy and proud to witness Sheikh Mohammed. But, on the other hand, they were also nervous and they were trying to make sure they provide the best possible service to His Highness," revealed Tarek.

ALSO READ: