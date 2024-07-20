Handwritten passes, flight delays: UAE expats recall travel chaos during global IT crash

Published: Sat 20 Jul 2024, 4:36 PM Last updated: Sat 20 Jul 2024, 5:31 PM

Digital systems are integral to the functioning of airports in today’s world, and any disruption can lead to chaos. The recent massive global cyber outage affected various sectors, including airports, resulting in flight delays and cancellations.

Travellers departing and arriving in Dubai shared their experiences, highlighting the vulnerabilities in our dependence on digital systems. While many residents and tourists experienced smooth departures from Dubai, they encountered significant issues at their arrival or transfer airports.

Amir Ismaili, a Canadian resident in Dubai, shared his cousin brother’s ordeal at Paris Airport. His cousin, Hadi, was in Dubai on a business trip and was returning to Canada with a stopover in Paris.

“Everything went smoothly at Dubai Airport Terminal 3. The flight was on time and arrived in Paris only half an hour late, but that wasn’t the main issue. Upon arriving in Paris, he learned that his flight to Montreal was cancelled, forcing him to wait nearly 10 hours for another flight,” Amir explained.

“The entire journey took over 24 hours instead of the expected 17 hours,” added Amir, who finally got in touch with his cousin at 1pm (UAE time) on July 20.

Vani Mendon, general manager at ServHub, was eagerly anticipating a family vacation and hiking trip in Ladakh. "We arrived at DXB three hours before our flight, and everything at the airport went smoothly. However, Terminal 1 was very crowded," she shared.

"Our flight was on time, and we arrived at Delhi Airport as scheduled. There was a slight delay in our connecting flight from Delhi to Ladakh," Mendon explained.

"Unfortunately, other groups joining us for the hike had their flights cancelled, forcing us to postpone our acclimatization climb. However, our main Everest Base Camp climb is still on schedule," Vani added.