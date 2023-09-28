Half of UAE residents unable to switch off screens during vacations; are you among them?

File photo

Around 49 per cent of UAE residents experience FOSO which is the fear of switching off during their travels.

More than half, which is 58 per cent of the population, admit to finding it hard to reduce the amount of time spent on their phone while away, which rises to 61 per cent for just millennials, according to new global research, from Priority Pass - an airport experiences programme, owned and operated by Collinson.

As part of the findings, 8,500 people were surveyed across 11 countries and it was revealed that one in three people globally, which is around 34 per cent, found it difficult to truly switch off from everyday life while on their travels.

“We all know that being able to switch off and get away from the stress of every day is more important than ever. That is why so many are turning to travel. However, our research shows that FOSO is real,” said, Christopher Evans, CEO of Collinson International.

The survey also reveals that according to 74 per cent of UAE respondents, tackling FOSO ahead of travelling could significantly benefit their overall well-being.

Redefining airport experience

Evans explains from pre-booking airport transfers and lounge access to visiting sleeping pods, gaming lounges, and spa experiences, companies like theirs, which are dedicated to helping people to travel with ease, are constantly evolving their portfolio worldwide, to ensure travellers can switch off at every point of the journey.

Girish Hemnani Life Coach and Energy Healer based in Dubai, said, “This happens because we often use our logical thinking too much and don't pay enough attention to our feelings and emotions. To switch off means letting the emotional part take the lead sometimes. It's like taking a break to enjoy life, be creative, and feel happy. FOSO is akin to always being worried and not trusting that it's okay to relax.”

Strategies that can help manage FOSO

Meanwhile, medical experts in the country explain FOSO is not only a phenomenon where individuals experience anxiety or discomfort when disconnecting from technology but it's also about being away from their everyday responsibilities and routines.

Dr Nada Omer Mohamed Elbashir, Consultant Psychiatrist, Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, said, “It is indeed a real condition that affects a significant portion of the UAE population. Handling FOSO requires a combination of self-awareness, mindfulness, and adopting healthy habits.”

Shedding light on some strategies that can help manage FOSO, she said, “Establish clear boundaries between work and personal life. Dedicate time for relaxation, hobbies, and personal relationships. Mindfulness techniques, such as meditation and deep breathing exercises, can help calm the mind and reduce anxiety associated with FOSO.”

Apart from that she advises digital detox where regular breaks from technology and social media are recommended.

Elbashir reiterates that communicating one’s availability to others, establishing these boundaries, and the need for downtime, are imperative.

“Engaging in offline activities, such as reading, exercising, or spending time in nature, can provide a sense of rejuvenation and promote mental well-being. Additionally, taking care of one’s physical and mental well-being can help alleviate the fear of missing out when one is not constantly connected,” she added.

