Haj 2025: More than 60,000 UAE citizens apply for pilgrimage

More than 60,000 citizens have registered for the Haj package for 2025, the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat announced on Tuesday.

The registration period for Haj 1446 AH started from September 19 and closed on Sunday, September 30. These applications — amounting to 60,249 — were made through the authority's website and smart app.

The Awqaf stated that applicants who have obtained initial approval will be contacted via text message on their registered phone numbers. Those who receive the approval message have been required to conduct the required procedures on time in order to ensure a smooth process.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

For next year's Haj, the UAE has been allocated 6,228 slots for pilgrims, a quota that was given by authorities in Saudi Arabia.

The selection will be in accordance with Cabinet Resolution No. (32) of 2018 regarding the Haj and Umrah system

The Awqaf earlier this year announced new Haj and Umrah rules, where operators cannot receive applications or requests without prior approval from the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment.