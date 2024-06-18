Haj 2024: UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mosques

Dubai Police is allowing commemorative photos with Tesla Cybertruck for the next four days
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a congratulatory message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the success of the Haj season.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.
Rulers of the other Emirates also sent separate congratulatory messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. The messages were sent by Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.
The crown princes and deputy rulers sent similar messages congratulating the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.
