UAE: Hospital director replaced after worst service centre rating

Published: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 12:19 PM Last updated: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 12:20 PM

The director of a hospital in the UAE has been replaced after the healthcare facility featured at the bottom of the list of worst service centres. The director-general of the Emirates Health Services — which manages the Kalba Hospital — has been asked to be at the facility over the next month to ensure services are improved.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the best and worst federal government entities.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure service centre in Ras Al Khaimah was also among the worst service centres. The poorly-performing entities have been given 60 days to improve services.

About 124 centres were evaluated as part of the annual exercise. The best six centres were awarded 6-star ratings. The entities that got the best ratings included Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security and Ministry of Interior.

“Good government services in the UAE are a right of the people,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on microblogging platform X.

