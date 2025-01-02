Photo: X / Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

For the first time, the number of Emiratis employed in the UAE's private sector hit 131,000 in 2024 — marking a significant 350-per-cent increase, it was announced on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday summed up the country's record-breaking achievements for 2024 as he chaired the first Cabinet meeting of 2025.

The country's Emiratisation efforts — marked by stern reminders and strategic crackdowns on violators — have been bearing fruit. The Nafis programme and the benefits it provides, in particular, have been a key factor in this milestone, Sheikh Mohammed said.

Emiratisation is just one of many notable successes that the UAE has achieved in 2024. The Vice-President highlighted a series of other firsts that showed the country's remarkable growth:

Economic indicators

Foreign trade crossed Dh2.8 trillion for the first time. Total foreign direct investments were also expected to reach 130 billion dirhams while the value of industrial exports reached Dh190 billion.

The business environment remains strong with 200,000 new companies joining in.

More Emirati youth are also starting their own businesses. "Our young citizens launched 25,000 small and medium-sized companies that entered the country’s economic cycle," Sheikh Mohammed said.

Legislation

The UAE Government has completed a three-year project to update the legislations that have been issued since the beginning of the Union, the Vice-President said.

Some 2,500 government officials worked together and went through these policies.