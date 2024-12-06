Sheikh Mohammed appoints new acting director-general for Dubai Municipality

Marwan bin Ghalita. Photo: KT file

The Dubai Ruler on Friday announced the appointment of a new acting director-general for the Dubai Municipality (DM).

Marwan bin Ghalita will be overseeing the DM, in addition to his current duties, said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Currently the acting director-general of the Dubai Land Department, Bin Ghalita is a graduate of the government's leadership programme.

"He has a good reputation for his communication with the public, facilitating their affairs, and cooperating with other institutions," Sheikh Mohammed said.

Thanking two officials

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed thanked Dawood Abdulrahman AlHajri for "his efforts, work and dedication during the previous years in Dubai Municipality". AlHajri had been the director-general of DM since 2018.