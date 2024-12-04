Dubai Ruler calls out 3 managers for 'closed-door' policy, blocking public access

The Ruler of Dubai on Wednesday called out three managers who were found to have blocked public access to their government offices — which is in violation of the emirate's culture of "open doors for the people".

These three executives "have created large offices for themselves" and "prevented people from reaching or accessing them under the pretext that ... under the pretext that the government is smart.. and transactions are digital.. and websites are the ones that receive people’s needs and address their issues", said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

These officers went as far as placing "managers, secretaries, and building security at their doors", the Dubai Ruler added.

Sheikh Mohammed was sharing observations that were gathered from the government's 'mystery shopper' initiative. A team of anonymous customers provided the Ruler with a report on all government departments.

The Dubai Ruler sent out a clear message: "The key to our success lies in serving people, simplifying their lives, and maintaining constant communication with them. These are our governmental principles—they have not changed."

"And to those who think we have changed, we will change them," he said in a stern reminder.

GDRFA chief earns praise

Besides pointing out the lapses of the three executives, the latest mystery shopper report also revealed a role model.

Mohammed Al Marri, director-general of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, earned praise for excellent public service.

Sheikh Mohammed lauded how Al Marri welcomed visitors and readily expedited services in humanitarian and exceptional cases.

The GDRFA chief has always been within the public's reach, too, the Dubai Ruler said. "His open office [is] accessible to all."

The Dubai Government is always ready to serve the people — online and offline. This has been the brand of public service it has developed over the years.

"Over the course of 30 years of government development, we have established a culture of open doors for the people," Sheikh Mohammed said in his post on X.

"[It is a] culture of having no doors at all before the people," he said. "Dubai's global reputation today is a natural outcome of its swift services and an open work environment that prioritises people."