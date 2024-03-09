Going to Sharjah from Dubai? Bus suspended, traffic diverted due to floods

The special prayer ceremony and rituals to mark the festival of Mahashivratri are being performed by priests as scheduled on Friday
Residents heading to Sharjah from Dubai should expect some challenges on the road as the rainy weather has impacted traffic and public transport.
The bus service between Dubai and Sharjah has been suspended, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced.
Bus Route E315 will be temporarily unavailable as heavy rain continue to batter several parts of the country.
Traffic on a major Dubai-Sharjah road has also been rerouted.
"Due to water accumulation on Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road in Sharjah, traffic will be diverted to Emirates Road via Tripoli Street," the RTA said.
In Sharjah, all exit tunnels leading to major roads — Sharjah Maliha Road, Sharjah Al Dhaid, and Khor Fakkan Road — were also closed due to rainwater accumulation, the police said.
With adverse weather conditions expected to peak today, residents are advised to stay home unless absolutely necessary.
