Glass skin, dewy look: Trends drive up sale of K-products

Influence of TikTok, popularity of Korean pop culture significant contributors to the phenomenon

by

Nasreen Abdulla
Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

Retailers in the UAE are witnessing a massive increase in the sale of Korean beauty products in recent times. Along with the exploding wave of popularity of South Korean drama, movies and music, the country’s skin care products have also achieved cult status.

"We have observed a significant increase in the demand for Korean beauty products, both globally and within the UAE,” said Shiraz Khan, Chief Operating Officer, Aster Retail GCC. “On the myAster app, we have seen a remarkable 60 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in the sale of Korean beauty products. Skin care and sun protection are the most sought-after categories, contributing 61 per cent and 38 per cent, respectively, to our sales.”


Other retailers confirmed that there has been a huge demand. “Korean skincare has become a holy grail across the beauty industry globally and the Middle East is by no means an exception,” said Jonathan Watts, General Manager, AS Watsons. “We have seen a dramatic rise in popularity this year at Watsons, with double sales to date in 2024, compared to 2023.”

According to ecommerce company Noon, they have taken several steps to meet the increasing demand. “K-Beauty is experiencing tremendous customer demand at Noon, particularly in skincare and makeup categories,” said Ritika Jain, Head of Beauty at the company. “To meet this growing interest, Noon has partnered with both local and Korean sellers to offer authentic K-Beauty products at super competitive prices, delivered fast.

Reasons for popularity

There are several reasons for the rising popularity of Korean beauty products according to experts. “Consumers highly value the focus on skincare within Korean beauty, as well as the unique and effective ingredients found in the range of products,” said Jonathan Watts. “Ingredients such as heartleaf, rice, and snail essence, while unconventional, are both effective and gentle on the skin.”

He said there were other factors that made the skincare range very popular among the younger generation. “The majority of K-Beauty brands are cruelty-free, aligning with the growing consumer preference for ethically sourced products,” he said. “The influence of TikTok trends and the surge in Korean pop culture are also significant contributors to the phenomenon we are witnessing with K-Beauty.”

Shiraz Khan, Chief Operating Officer, Aster Retail GCC

Shiraz said the unique preparation of the products also played a part in driving their popularity. “The innovative formulations, high efficacy, and the cultural wave driven by K-beauty trends through social media and influencers are all factors,” he said. “Korean beauty products are renowned for their advanced skincare technologies and natural ingredients, which appeal to a wide demographic seeking effective and gentle skincare solutions.”

Glass skin, dewy look

The ‘glass skin’ among Koreans is one of the most sought-after trends, said Jonathan. “It requires a meticulous skincare regime focused on hydration, exfoliation and nourishment - areas in which Korean beauty brands excel,” he said. “Products such as serums, sheets and eye masks and essences with hydrating ingredients are essential to attain the glass skin look.”

Apart from the glass skin look, there are several other popular Korean trends. “Double cleansing uses an oil-based cleanser followed by a water-based cleanser to achieve really clean skin,” said Ritika Jain.

“The trend of ‘skinification’ of makeup has also grown. Customers want to use clean, multi-purpose products that not only act as lipstick or tint but also moisturise the skin, contain SPF, and provide overall nourishment. The ‘dewy’ look is one of the hottest trends this year, with a special focus on glossy lips that appear fuller and plumper.”

The demand is expected to continue unabated in the near future. “We anticipate this trend to continue as consumers become increasingly aware of the benefits of Korean beauty products,” said Shiraz. “Their popularity is not just a passing fad but a testament to their quality and effectiveness in addressing various skincare needs."

Jonathan agreed. “K-beauty is here to stay and will likely become an integral part of everyone's beauty routine in the future,” he said. “Watsons currently stocks more than 30 Korean beauty brands. We are expected to launch another 10 brands this year.”

