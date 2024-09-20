Getting married in UAE? Abu Dhabi Wedding Show to take place in October

senior editor talks about his recently released bestseller, which is a visceral account of a career shaped by trials and tribulations
Saadiyat Island is set to host the second annual Abu Dhabi Wedding Show on October 13 and 14.
Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the event is part of Abu Dhabi's strategic tourism push, reinforcing the emirate's status as a leading destination for hosting world-class events.
Over two days, the event will bring together top wedding planners, vendors and media from around the globe for networking, knowledge exchange and an in-depth look at Abu Dhabi's exceptional wedding facilities.
The Abu Dhabi Wedding Show is renowned for elevating the emirate's reputation as a premier global destination for weddings and celebrations.
