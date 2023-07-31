GCC insurance protection system: All you need to know

Awareness campaign has also been launched in partnership with the other GCC pension and social security authorities

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 1:12 PM

The UAE’s General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) on Monday said it launched a campaign to introduce an insurance protection extension system for the GCC nationals working in the UAE.

In addition, an awareness campaign has also been launched in partnership with the other GCC pension and social security authorities for registered GCC nationals employed in the UAE.

“Our aim is to ensure GCC nationals receive an insurance protection extension system outside their borders in order to secure their present and future, and encourage the transfer of GCC labour amongst all GCC countries,” said Dr Maysa Rashed Ghadeer, government communications director, GPSSA.

According to the extension protection system, GCC nationals employed in UAE and registered with the GPSSA will receive their end-of-service and retirement pension in accordance with the pension law in their home country. The same insurance system extends to the insured’s beneficiaries and to those who were supported by the insured or pensioner during his/her lifetime.

Registration is mandatory for GCC nationals employed in UAE-based government and private sectors, including free zones as well as the hotel and tourism sector.

As part of the pension and social security law, the individual must possess the GCC nationality in order to qualify for registration, as well as work for an employer who is subjected to the provisions of the civil retirement law. In the event of not fulfilling any of those conditions, the insured’s participation in the system gets suspended, GPSSA said.

In addition, the pension authority in the GCC individual’s workplace country in coordination with the pension authority in his/her home country, must register the employee and follow up on collecting his/her monthly contributions in accordance with the insurance protection system established in their countries to ensure that their contributions are paid in a manner that does not exceed the employer’s share that is determined in the workplace country.

Employer’s responsibilities

The responsibility for paying the contributions on behalf of the GCC national rests with the employer, who must deduct a percentage from the insured alongside the percentage prescribed for him/her and ensure the amount is transferred every month to the designated pension system bank account in the insured’s home country.

The protection extension system grants those covered by its provisions the possibility to merge employment years prior to the date of application of the system with the current employer. It is also permissible to join previous service periods in their countries in accordance with the terms of joining service periods in the pension authority to which they belong.

The Authority said the employer and the insured are mandated to register. Failure to register and contribute on behalf of an insured may result in insurance evasion, which is considered punishable by law. The entity bears full responsibility for paying the additional amounts and fines due as a result of not registering, contributing or evening delaying payments, noting that they will not be exempt from registering retroactively.

