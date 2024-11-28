Gaza war: UAE delivers winter aid to Palestinian families

Two convoys carrying essential supplies and winter relief items entered Gaza through Egypt's Rafah border crossing as part of "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3", to support Palestinian families during the current challenging conditions.

The convoys comprised 20 trucks carrying over 337 tonnes of supplies, including winter clothing, tents, family kits, food items like flour, sugar, cooking oil, and rice, medical supplies, waterproof covers, winter coats, blankets, and winter gloves.

These efforts aim to assist Palestinian children and families affected by the situation in Gaza, alleviating the suffering of vulnerable groups and helping them endure the harsh winter.

The UAE continues to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in Gaza, mitigating the impact of the severe cold wave and difficult circumstances faced by residents, while addressing the basic needs of the most vulnerable communities.

