Gaza war: UAE condemns attack on school that killed dozens of Palestinians

Published: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 4:05 PM Last updated: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 4:48 PM

The UAE has condemned and denounced in the strongest terms the targeting of Al-Tabi’een School, which houses displaced Palestinians in the Al-Daraj neighbourhood east of Gaza City, which resulted in the killing and wounding of dozens of innocent civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the UAE’s categorical rejection of targeting civilians and civilian objects, and stressed that the urgent priority is to preserve the lives of civilians and ensure the urgent, intensive, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian, relief and medical aid to the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The ministry stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent bloodshed, emphasising the importance of civilians and civil institutions enjoying full protection under international law and treaties, and the need not to be a target of the conflict.

The UAE called on the international community to exert maximum efforts to avoid further escalation of the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, and to push forward all efforts to achieve comprehensive and just peace.