Gaza: UAE provides aid packages to children, women

The UAE has provided aid packages tailored for children and women in Gaza as part of the UAE's continued humanitarian support for the Palestinian people through 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.'
Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), highlighted ongoing efforts within "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3" to prepare aid packages specifically for children and women to meet their needs.
These aid packages form a crucial component of the daily humanitarian relief efforts and food aid dispatched to the Gaza Strip, with a particular focus on the northern region.
"The distribution of these food baskets is part of the holistic relief endeavours initiated by the UAE to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza. This is facilitated either through airdrop operations, or via UAE aid convoys entering through the Rafah Border Crossing," Al Junaibi said.
Al Junaibi said that plans are underway to provide Eid clothing to Gaza citizens.
