Gaza: UAE doctors perform complex surgery to remove 5kg tumour from patient's abdomen

Published: Thu 25 Apr 2024, 10:51 PM

In a further testament to their ongoing commitment to supporting Palestinian healthcare, the Emirati integrated field hospital in Gaza has achieved a remarkable medical feat by removing a massive 5kg tumour from a patient's abdomen.

The hospital is deployed as part of the 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'.

The patient had endured years of severe pain and debilitating health complications due to the tumour. The Emirati medical team, comprised of specialists from various specialities, collaborated seamlessly to perform this complex surgery.

This success story further underscores the invaluable role the integrated field hospital is playing in providing critical medical services to Gazans.

The removed tumour will now undergo thorough laboratory analysis to determine the most effective treatment plan for the patient's complete recovery. The dedicated medical team will now continue to closely monitor the patient's condition through consultations and provide all necessary care.

