From live road updates to first aid: Dubai authorities announce safety measures for New Year

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

As Dubai residents get ready to ring in 2025 with fireworks in 36 locations, safety remains priority for the authorities. From managing traffic flow to safe yacht celebrations, measures for public security have been implemented across the emirate by the Dubai Events Security Committee, with a focus on major event areas like Downtown Dubai.

First aid, lost and found

Dubai Police has set up 33 support tents across key event areas, including 19 in Downtown Dubai. These tents will offer “Lost and Found” services, which is also accessible online via the Dubai Police website.

Additionally, the tents will provide first aid, general inquiries, and the ability to file criminal reports if necessary. It is essential to contact 901 for non-emergencies and 999 for urgent matters.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Field hospital, and full-capacity operations

A field hospital will be established near the Burj Khalifa, featuring eight treatment rooms and specialised teams in emergency medicine, internal medicine, surgery, and paediatrics. In addition, seven medical points located strategically across Dubai, staffed by emergency specialists, will offer first aid.

Dubai Health had announced that they will deploy 1,800 medical and administrative personnel across six hospitals and four clinics, ensuring uninterrupted access to high-quality healthcare services throughout the festivities. Facilities, including Rashid Hospital, Dubai Hospital, Al Jalila Children’s, Latifa Hospital, Jebel Ali Hospital, and Hatta Hospital, along with clinics in Nad Al Hamar, Al Barsha, Dubai International Airport, and Al Maktoum International Airport, will operate at full capacity.

For added convenience, Dubai Health is extending its homecare and telemedicine services, accessible via the call centre on 80060. These services aim to ensure that residents and visitors can receive expert medical attention from their home

Live updates on road conditions

Several key routes, including Sheikh Zayed road, will be closed for the celebrations, at different times. Additional police officers will be deployed to manage traffic flow, ensure pedestrian safety, and enforce the road closures during peak times. Dubai Police and RTA official communication channels will provide live updates on road conditions.

The public must plan ahead and arrive early, as well as use public transport options such as metro and shuttle buses, the committee urged. Dubai Metro will operate for 43 hours nonstop for the celebrations while Dubai Tram also has extended hours, and 1,400 buses will be available to the public free of charge, authorities earlier announced.

Celebrating on Dubai's waters