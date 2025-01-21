A running club in the UAE’s capital city is taking women through some of the most beautiful spots in the emirate, from Khaleej Al Arabi Park and Maqta bridge to Public Art Abu Dhabi and Al Gurm.

The Running Society by Emirati fitness enthusiast Mariam Bahlooq has been bringing together women of varying abilities together for short runs, and to rediscover the beauty of Abu Dhabi.

“The runs I organise are like mini retreats,” said Mariam. “We discover hidden gems and locations in Abu Dhabi that even long-term residents didn’t know existed. There are warm up sessions and stretching exercises before and after the run. Once we have completed the distance, we have a little picnic. My idea was to target women who were either newbies at running, or had never run before.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Hailing from Dubai, Mariam moved to Abu Dhabi more than 12 years ago after getting married. However, it was only during the pandemic – when she was recovering from giving birth to her twins – that she began discovering the beauty of the emirate. “I used to run through little-known areas and began seeing how beautiful Abu Dhabi was,” she said. “I am an introvert and I enjoyed those solo runs. I began taking photos and videos and shared them online. A lot of people reached out asking to run with me.”

Last month, Mariam completed an ultramarathon, running 60km across Abu Dhabi during the week of UAE National Day, as a way of paying tribute to the country. “I wanted to show people that Abu Dhabi is a walkable city and wanted to complete this run using only walking tracks and footpaths,” she said. “When I told people that I was going to run 60km around the emirate without the need for a road closure, people didn’t believe me.”

Mariam admitted that the run, which took eight hours to complete, was one of the “most challenging things” she had ever done. “I started running at 5.30am from Al Wahat Al Karama, crossed the Corniche, ran past the Eastern mangroves to the Abu Dhabi grand mosque and then took a bridge back to where I started,” she said. “At the 55km mark, I was in so much pain and my whole body was numb but I knew that if I didn’t complete the 60km, I would regret it.”

At various stages during the run, over 20 women joined Mariam. “I initially thought that no one would turn up,” she said. “But over 20 of them were waiting at the first checkpoint at Al Bateen beach to cheer me on. It was a great experience to run as a team. I wanted to inspire women to never underestimate their resilience and encourage them to be physically active.”

Working mother

A mother to three, a 9-year-old daughter and 5-year-old twin sons, Mariam starts her day very early. “I do a run at 5.30am and am back home at 6.45am to take the kids to school,” she said. “Once I drop them off, I am in meetings and I work till the kids are back. I try to schedule everything while the children are at school. I am incredibly lucky to have a husband who is very supportive. So if I am running while they are at home, my husband takes over.”

A fitness enthusiast from a young age, Mariam was an avid horse rider until a back injury rendered it impossible for her to continue the sport. Then she switched to running. Even though she was working as an HR professional, her heart was always set on fitness. In 2019, with the encouragement of her husband, she quit her job to focus on helping women get fitter. Once the idea of a run club began forming in her mind, she completed a certification in personal training to ensure that she was equipped to give fitness advice. “I worked for a long time on it and I launched it in April 2024,” she said. “I wanted it to be special and unique. So I did my research and started it only when I felt like I had everything right. Right now, we are doing three runs a week. On Tuesday, we do runs for beginners while our Wednesday sessions are for experienced runners. During the weekend, we have a run open to women of all ages.” Priced at Dh55 per person, the run sessions are capped at 16 runners. ALSO READ: Dubai: Meet expat who went from washing dishes to running marathons worldwide Watch: Dubai expat runs marathon blindfolded and barefoot, sets world record