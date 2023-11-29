From granting wife's gold wish to opening own store: What 3 UAE expats will do with Dh100,000 Mahzooz prize

Supplied photo

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 2:30 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 2:31 PM

To the ultra-rich, Dh100,000 may not be much — but for these three lucky expats, who won the raffle prize in the latest Mahzooz draw, the amount is more than enough to fulfil lifelong dreams and grant loved ones' wishes.

Filipino expat Reymund, a 36-year-old supervisor at a petrol station in Dubai, was at work when Mahzooz announced his name as one of the Dh100,000 winners in Saturday's draw. He screamed upon hearing the news, momentarily forgetting about all the happenings at the station.

Finally, he said, he would be able to open the grocery shop of his dreams back home. He also plans to clear debts and get himself a new mobile phone. A big foodie and a sports lover, Reymund hopes to explore different cuisine with his friends and play more volleyball during his free time.

Sudarshan, a 43-year-old research and development manager in Ajman, knew what he would do first with his Dh100,000 win: Grant his wife's wish for gold.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Indian expat, who has been living in the UAE for a little more than a year, was totally surprised when he got the Mahzooz e-mail. He said discovered the draw through social media and started participating regularly — even buying two lines per week in some instances.

The third Dh100,000 winner was 37-year-old Indian expat Mohammad, who just woke up when he received the surprise call from Mahzooz. And right then and there, he knew it would change his life.

All he wanted was to take care of his mum with disabilities and he will be able to do that better with the prize. He also plans to donate to charity and gift the latest iPhone to his brother.

ALSO READ: