From cricket to zumba: Dubai expats as young as 3 sweat it out as fitness challenge begins

Lily and her family (KT Photos: Nasreen Abdulla)

Fitness enthusiasts of all ages made their way to the Kite Beach fitness village on the first day of the eighth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC). The one-of-its-kind free, 30-day health and fitness activation championed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, invites residents to commit to just 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days.

Three year old Lily arrived at the village with her family at 7.30am. “She really enjoyed the aerobics corner and tried walking the beam bar,” said her father Carson. “We came early because my wife, Erica, is a Zumba instructor and she was taking a class at the main stage.”

The Japanese-American couple moved to Dubai just a few months ago and is attending the DFC for the first time. “I have never seen an entire city turn fitness savvy like this,” said Carson. “This village itself is impressive. I am curious to see what other activities the city has to offer throughout this month.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

From cricket and padel to a water obstacle course and strength training, the Kite Beach fitness village offers several free classes for people of all ages and fitness levels. Open from 3pm to 11pm on weekdays and from 7am to 11pm on weekends, the village also has a gymnastic corner as well as a dedicated space for teenagers to exercise.

Supplied photo

Favourite time of the year

For British chiropractor Nashila Jaffer, this is her “favourite time of the year” adding that her parents visit her during this time every year. “What I love the most about the fitness village at Kite beach is that there is something for everyone here,” she said.

“Ever since it began, my parents always come here during this time and we come to the fitness village together. My mom loves the yoga section while I enjoy the lift or spin sessions. My children enjoy the beach and the teen section as well.”

She said she always encourages her clients to take advantage of the month. “There are so many free classes throughout this month all across the emirate,” she said. “It is such a golden opportunity for people to try out new workouts and just keep moving.”

This year, DFC runs until Sunday, November 24 and has brought together a host of activities, mega mass participation events, fitness villages and community hubs across the emirate. Three fitness villages and 23 fitness hubs will offer a host of free classes throughout the month. Apart from the extremely popular one in Kite Beach, there are fitness villages in Zabeel Park and Al Warqaa Park. In addition to this, several communities have their own fitness events. At Tilal Al Ghaf, there are movie nights and kids entertainment zones every weekend to ensure that the whole family has fun. Meanwhile, Citywalk is organising a Halloween run and free ice baths for visitors.

Filipina Vivian Bagalacsa drove from Bur Dubai to Jumeirah to get to the village early to do her favourite activity – zumba. The swimming coach who teaches at Regent International School said she loves coming to the fitness village. “I came early because I didn’t want to miss the class,” she said. “I really enjoy zumba and you work out with all these people who you don’t know but the love for fitness connects you all. There is just so much energy. I love it.”

Vivian Bagalacsa

Ever since its first edition in 2017, the DFC has grown exponentially. The initiative which saw the participation of more than 700,000 people in the first edition had over 2.4 million participants in 2023. Group participation For employees of the Studio International Engineering Consultants company, DFC is a time of intense competition within the organisation. “For the last six years, our company has been an active participant for the fitness challenge,” said South African expat Vanessa. “This year 76 people from our organisation have registered. We participate in both the DFC challenges as well as internal challenges that the company has. Every department is very competitive. It builds a great camaraderie between the employees.” Tai Chi masters, Mohammed, who hails from Egypt, and Chinese expat Maeline, returned to the fitness village for the third year in a row. “Every year, a lot of people turn up for the Tai Chi lessons and some of them continue to become our regular members,” said Mohammed. “We love that this fitness village gives us the opportunity to take our class to a wider audience.” Tai Chi masters, Mohammed, who hails from Egypt, and Chinese expat Maeline For 23-year-old Indian student Shireen, a regular walk at Kite beach turned into a spin class. “From last month, every Saturday my friend and I come to the beach to jog,” she said. “We live in Dubai Hills and we drive down here at 6.30am. Today when we came, we saw the fitness village and decided to try it out. I have never tried a spin lesson and this was great. My legs are feeling all wobbly but I really enjoyed it.” Shireen ALSO READ: Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024: Expat to run 900km, raise Dh90,000 for mental health awareness