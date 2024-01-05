Free, family event in Dubai: Open-air market to open today

KT Photos: Shihab

Published: Fri 5 Jan 2024, 1:33 PM

Are you looking for a fun and free family event this weekend, complete with music, shopping, games and amazing food?

Then head to Dubai Design District (D3) where the 11th edition of the Etisalat Market Outside The Box (MOTB) kicks off on Friday.

The open-air market brings together quirky homegrown brands along with international names and is bigger than ever before. It promises an out-of-the-box shopping experience where there is something for the entire family. Running from January 5 to 14, it is a must-visit for anyone looking for a unique and relaxed evening out.

Team Khaleej Times visited the activation ahead of its opening and here is a sneak peek on what you can find there:

Shopping

With one-of-a-kind fashion finds, renowned beauty brands and homegrown products, MOTB offers a shopping experience that no mall can rival. Whether you want to pick up handcrafted gifts or beautiful kaftans or authentic sneakers, there is something that suits your style here.

Entertainment

At the central stage at MOTB, there will be hourly live entertainment and fitness activities. What is more, you can even participate in some competitions. There will be a Dance Battle on January 13 -14 where participants can show off their best moves while the Rap Olympics on January 11 will see rappers go head-to-head in an ultimate hip-hop battle.

Food

With food trucks and restaurant pop-ups galore, there is a wide variety of dishes to choose from. From boba and Vietnamese cuisine to kebabs and burgers, there are plenty of dining options for the family at this year’s MOTB.

Family area

With plenty of seating areas in the open air and lots of places for kids to run around, family day out got a whole lot better with the MOTB. Running until January 14, it is a perfect place to grab a bite, relax with friends and connect with the family.

Selfie Spots

With splashes of colours on walls, tulle roofs and bright lights, there are plenty of selfie spots at the MOTB. Whether you want to capture a memory or a shot for the ‘gram, you will find the perfect spot here.

Gaming Zones

If you are a video game buff, then there is an e-sports area just for you. Priced at Dh50 per half hour- or Dh75 for a fast track entry- settle into the provided bean bags and enjoy your favorite games.

Emarat Bubble

Don’t forget to check out the Emarat Bubble Installation with a retro Insta-worthy backdrop of old petrol dispensers. Open for guests between the ages of 11 and 20, the spot is all fun and games.

Play areas

For younger children, there are ball pits and play areas available right next to the dining areas. Meanwhile for the inner child in you, the World Paint House has options of neon splat, chairs graffiti and dream catcher making among other activities.

