'Fragile ceasefire': Adnoc shipping chief says cannot 'risk' returning to Red Sea

Red Sea shipping remains risky despite the Gaza ceasefire and an announcement by Yemen’s Houthis to limit attacks, according to the CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's logistics and shipping arm.

Shipping executives remain cautious about a return to the Red Sea given the risk to seafarers, cargo and their assets. The Houthis have carried out more than 100 attacks on ships since November 2023, resulting in most shipping companies diverting vessels away from the Suez Canal to instead use the longer route around southern Africa.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"As we speak today, we cannot say it's almost completely gone, and it's a go ahead for all the fleet to go inside the Red Sea. As I said, there is a people side of it, so we cannot risk our people going there while there is maybe a fragile ceasefire now," Adnoc Logistics & Services CEO Abdulkareem Al Masabi told Reuters.