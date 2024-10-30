Found in '5 mins': UAE police reunite 2 sisters after 30 years apart in emotional video

Photo: Screengrab from Fujairah Police/X

In a touching video shared by authorities, two sisters can be seen tearfully hugging each other as they reunited after 30 years apart.

When fate took its turn, the younger sister remained adamant, and clung to the hope of finding her older sibling. Separated a long time ago, the two siblings came together again with the help of Fujairah Police.

Thirty years ago, the older sister married a citizen of the UAE. The younger sister, along with her parents, lived in Egypt. After their father died, the younger sibling along with her mother, moved to another city in Egypt, where the mother passed away.

Around five years after her marriage, when the older sister travelled with her husband to visit her family in Egypt, she was shocked to see an empty house. With no knowledge of their new address, and with no hope, she returned to the Emirates.

The younger sibling refused to give up, and desperate to find her sister, she started for UAE. Immediately after arriving in the airport, she took a taxi to the Fujairah Police Department, and narrated her experience.