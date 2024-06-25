Food trucks, free gym: What you can expect at Dubai Sports World this year

Initially, the robot will cover the Cedre Villas community in Dubai Silicon Oasis, and is set to achieve full operational status by September
Offering a free gym, several activities, food trucks and a play area for children, this year’s Dubai Sports World (DSW) is bigger than ever before.
This year, all the favourite sports – including volleyball, tennis, cricket, padel, pickleball and table tennis – are back at DSW.
Spread over 30,000 square feet, the 14th edition offers 10 sporting activities across 40 courts, making it the region’s largest indoor sports destination.
Additionally, several free activities are being hosted for residents over the summer. Here is a sneak peak of what you can expect from DSW:
The basketball court has been upgraded to a professional one. Ex-NBA player Dale Ellis and Indian actor Rannvijay Singha dribbled across the court as they played a friendly match at the destination on Tuesday.
The sport is played on a curved table with a ball, the kind typically used in football. Teqball is one of the newest additions to DSW. Players can hit the ball with any part of their body except their arms and hands and is usually played in a best-of-three set.
The CrossFit gym with state-of-the-art equipment will be completely free for visitors. Open from 8am to 12pm, it will give residents an option to work on their fitness during the summer.
This year, there are several pitches for cricket lovers to choose from. Two of them are equipped with bowling machines, which will deliver all kinds of balls including spin and fastball, so that players can practice their shots.
With inflatable castles, a rock climbing area and lots of other fun activities, the kids zone is bigger than last year. Parents can drop their children off at the Kids World corner as they enjoy their sport or workout.
In an effort to be inclusive, DSW is opening its doors to all members of the community. “There are days when we bring in the elderly to play on our courts,” said Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President at Dubai World Trade Center. “There are also days for delivery riders, taxi drivers and other members of the community to come in and play here.”
With 18 indoor courts, badminton lovers have a huge area to practice their sport this summer. Those wishing to book any of the courts can do so on the DSW website with prices starting from Dh50 per hour.
Apart from the sporting events, DSW is hosting several free events that residents can be a part of, including a running club and yoga lessons. There are also plans for HIIT sessions and other workouts.
