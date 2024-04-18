Flydubai resumes scheduled operations from Dubai

Published: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 6:07 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 6:08 PM

Flydubai announced the resumption of operations from both Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB), with delays expected to the flight schedule.

In its statement, the airline said that its teams are working hard to minimise the disruption to passengers' travel plans, extending its appreciation to passengers for their patience and understanding.

Flydubai advised passengers to check their flight status on its website and check-in online before leaving for the airport. The airline also advised passengers to carefully plan routes and allow significant extra time for the airport journey.

The airline also advised passengers to anticipate high airport traffic and recommended arriving well in advance of their flight.

Passengers whose bookings have been cancelled will be contacted and will be offered a full refund. The airline added that passengers who have booked through a Travel Agent are advised to contact them directly for their refund or rebooking options.

