Look: Shawwal moon sighted in UAE this morning ahead of Eid Al Fitr

After eagerly waiting to spot the Eid crescent last night, the Moon was finally spotted in the morning hours of Tuesday, April 9.
After not spotting the crescent on Monday night, the Moon sighting committee declared Eid Al Fitr for Wednesday, April 10, across the UAE, marking the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal 1445 AH. Residents will be enjoying a nine-day holiday.
In a picture released by the Astronomy Centre on X, the faint crescent was visible at 10.15am in the Emirates.
The image was taken from the Al-Khatt Astronomical Observatory, at the time when the crescent was barely visible due to cloudy weather in the observatory.
Earlier, the National Centre of Meteorology predicted cloudy and rainy weather during some days of the long festive weekend.
Saudi Arabia too announced the beginning of Eid Al Fitr on Wednesday, April 10, after the moon was not sighted due to cloudy skies in the region.
