Daily fireworks, camping: Abu Dhabi festival offers safe haven for drifters

Published: Sun 24 Dec 2023, 5:30 PM Last updated: Sun 24 Dec 2023, 6:20 PM

Are you looking for an exciting adventure this week?

Liwa International Festival is a popular choice among thrill-seeking motorists residing in the UAE. The festival, that began on December 8, 2023 will be coming to close on December 31, 2023.

Providing a proper place for enthusiasts to perform stunts in the desert at what is considered to be the world's highest sand dune, the festival brings people of several cultures with shared interests together.

Organised by the Liwa Sports Club, this major event has several activities in store for all those interested to attend. From drifting to camping, there are several experiences for attendees to choose from.

Activities, experiences

- Fireworks

Firework shows are conducted daily, beginning at 8pm.

The shows feature shapes and drawings inspired by the festival and its events.

- Paintball court

A paintball court welcomes visitors to enjoy a game of paintball at the festival. Games can be played from 10am to 1pm, every day.

- Liwa Walk

This pathway features several eateries, where visitors enjoy taking a leisurely stroll.

- Games

With eight padel courts, one football field, a kids play area and 2 sand volleyball courts, visitors can indulge in a variety of games and sports among themselves.

Sports events

- Freestyle Drift Championship:

Enjoy drifting but are unable to legally and safely perform the activity? Head over to he Liwa International Festival circuit at the Moreeb Dune.

The Freestyle drift Championship allows motorists to participate in a drifting tournament safely.

- UTV racing

Those with utility terrain bikes can opt into this competition. These racecourses are often a side-by-side closed and are in off-road settings with obstacles.

- Moreeb Dune Cars Championship

This hill climbing championship dares participants to climb up the UAE's tallest sand dune which is over 300 metres in height with a steep 50-degree incline.

Camping

Participants can also camp there by either renting a tent for one night, or carrying their supplies with them.

Visitors can choose from several options to camp, which are: Royal camps, premium camps, VIP camps, VIP mini camps and Individual and Family camps.

There is even an RV parking area for all those wishing to bring their vehicles along. The parking also has a water supply, power supply and drainage.

You can register for a camp or tent on their mobile phone application, along with registering for the aforementioned races.

