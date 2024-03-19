Farm to home: Watch first batch of cows arrive in Sharjah to boost organic milk production

Many expressed concerns over the perceived breach of their data privacy, while opposition parties criticised him for 'misuse' of government resources for political gain
Sharjah International Airport welcomed some very special guests yesterday, March 18. A herd of cows arrived for Al Mleiha Dairy Farm, which is scheduled to start production in June 2024. These cows will produce entirely high-quality milk containing A2A2 protein, which boasts numerous health benefits.
This farm will form the third phase of a plan that will see cow-breeding and poultry projects come up near the massive wheat farm in Mleiha.
Managed by the Sharjah Agricultural and Animal Production Establishment, the Mleiha Dairy Farm aims to offer consumers natural milk without any alterations.
Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah, the project signifies a commitment to providing healthy and unadulterated dairy products to the community.
This initiative aligns with global trends towards organic and natural food consumption, positioning Sharjah as a pioneer in the region's dairy industry.
ALSO READ:
Many expressed concerns over the perceived breach of their data privacy, while opposition parties criticised him for 'misuse' of government resources for political gain
The three-bedroom penthouse is at Nobu Residences on Saadiyat Island
Despite the challenging circumstances, Ashraf's family played a crucial role in supporting the care plan, contributing to his remarkable recovery
Gold prices traded sideways after traders reacted to the stronger-than-expected US inflation data last week
Sheikh Hamdan also approved an affordable housing policy along with a project to boost start-ups in the city
University students in the Emirates run Korean clubs, wear their makeup, learn their language and visit the country for gigs
Across the Emirates, there are treatment centres to ensure necessary interventions for narcotic addict
The eatery violated Abu Dhabi's law regarding food in the emirate