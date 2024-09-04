Fake news is shared 70% more frequently than real news, says top UAE official

Domestic worker visa allows individuals to continue working in private households as cleaners, nannies, or personal care providers while travelling
Fake news is shared 70 per cent more frequently than genuine news, underscoring the alarming prevalence of disinformation in today's media landscape. Dr Jamal Al Kaabi, director-general of the National Media Office, emphasised the growing impact of disinformation during a session at the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) on Wednesday.
"Today, when you encounter an offensive tweet about your country, the tendency is to respond, which in turn increases engagement and interaction,” he said.
This highlights the dangerous cycle of misinformation where fake news not only spreads rapidly but also generates heightened public response.
Spreading rumours and fake news is a serious offence in the UAE, with penalties ranging from Dh100,000 to Dh200,000 in fines and imprisonment of one to two years.
The IGCF discussion also addressed the rising threat of 'electronic flies' or bots and fake accounts on social media. These digital threats have exacerbated verbal conflicts, stirred discord, and incited abuse, experts said.
In response, a significant Gulf initiative was launched recently to curb these detrimental online activities. This initiative, which has gained substantial traction, was spearheaded by Sheikh Abdullah Al Hamed, Head of the National Media Office in the UAE, who has called for decisive action against malicious fake accounts.
In a virtual address, Sheikh Abdullah Al Hamed shared that the #StopTheAbuse campaign has effectively prevented 98.6 per cent of the abuses directed at both “national and international targets”.
He highlighted the tactics used by trolls, stating: "They spread through platforms using hooks like football, specific issues, or news reports," and urged social media users to remain vigilant against such manipulation.
The campaign has garnered widespread support across the Gulf region, with notable participation from individuals both within the UAE and GCC, reflecting a strong collective effort to combat online abuse and misinformation.
