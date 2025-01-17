Exclusive U.S. EB-5 Golden Visa Seminar in Dubai

Dubai residents will have a unique chance to learn about an expedited pathway to acquiring a United States Green Card at an informative seminar taking place on January 26

On Sunday, January 26, 2025, Dubai residents have an exclusive opportunity to explore a streamlined route to obtaining a United States Green Card during a seminar hosted by a team of expert U.S. immigration lawyers.

Why Attend?

This seminar offers valuable insights into the EB-5 program, a reliable pathway enabling foreign nationals to secure U.S. residency and Green Cards through investment in qualifying U.S. projects. By committing $800,000 to a U.S. government-approved real estate project - such as a residential complex or hotel development - investors can not only obtain residency but also pave the way to U.S. citizenship for themselves and their families, including spouses and children under 21.

With a Green Card, EB-5 investors and their family members gain the freedom to live, work, and study anywhere in the U.S., free from the limitations associated with other visa categories like the F-1 or H-1B. "As obtaining H-1B visas becomes increasingly challenging and other visa categories remain uncertain in the new Trump administration, the EB-5 program has gained prominence as a more secure and flexible solution," explains Shai Zamanian, Legal Director of The American Legal Center.

Attendees will have the chance to understand the implications of Trump's presidency on the EB-5 program. Many people mistakenly believe that U.S. immigration opportunities will cease under Trump's second term, but this is not the case. While President Trump has proposed policies such as mass deportations of undocumented immigrants and completing the border wall started during his first term, he has consistently supported legal immigration. Notably, before his presidency, Trump-affiliated companies leveraged the EB-5 program to fund real estate projects, including the Trump Bay Street development in New Jersey, which raised $50 million from EB-5 investors. Given his personal involvement in EB-5 projects and the program’s proven ability to drive economic growth and create jobs, the EB-5 program remains a solid pathway to U.S. residency, regardless of political changes.

As visa categories like H-1B and family reunification become increasingly difficult to obtain, and with Trump’s proposal to end birthright citizenship, opportunities for securing a U.S. Green Card are becoming more limited. In this restrictive climate, the EB-5 program emerges as a reliable and strategic option. By investing in this regulated and stable pathway, prospective immigrants can secure U.S. residency without being affected by shifting policies tied to other visa categories.

Who Should Attend?

* Parents with school-aged children

* Aspiring students considering U.S. institutions

* Students currently enrolled in U.S. institutions on an F-1 visa

* Professionals looking to join the U.S. workforce through the H-1B visa

* H-1B visa holders currently working in the U.S.

* Individuals wishing to pursue entrepreneurial ventures in America

* Prospective EB-5 investors concerned about potential shifts in immigration policy under another Trump presidency

What Will the Seminar Cover?

Hosted by an experienced team of U.S. lawyers who continue to hold seminars every six weeks to educate the residents of Dubai, the seminar will cover key topics, including:

* EB-5 Basics: An overview of the EB-5 program, its benefits, and eligibility requirements.

* Investment Opportunities: Learn about the types of qualifying projects that are available for investment, with examples of successful projects that have led to Green Card approvals.

* 2025 Updates: Learn about upcoming backlogs in 2025 for the reserved visa categories and how to stay ahead of the curve.

* Payment Plans: Discover payment plan options, allowing you to file now by investing $200,000, move to the U.S., and pay the remainder at a later date.

* Process and Timeline: Step-by-step guidance on the application process, including timelines, required documentation, and how to avoid common pitfalls.

* Success Stories: Hear about previous client testimonials, their EB-5 journey, and their experience working with The American Legal Center.

* Trump's Influence on EB-5: Understand how the EB-5 program is expected to remain viable despite potential shifts in immigration policy under the new Trump presidency.

* Q&A: Shai Zamanian, the lead U.S. lawyer of this team of EB-5 experts will answer your specific questions and address your concerns about the program.

Key 2025 Updates for EB-5 Investors

The January 2025 Visa Bulletin published by the Department of State (DOS) warns of a looming backlog in the EB-5 program’s set-aside categories. The DOS and USCIS have reported a surge in I-526E petitions, showing significantly heightened demand for reserved visa categories such as rural, high-unemployment, and infrastructure projects, created under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022. To manage this demand, the DOS may soon implement Dates for Filing and Final Action Dates, potentially causing processing delays even for approved petitions. As such, prospective EB-5 investors, especially those of Indian and Chinese nationalities, are urged to act swiftly.

For EB-5 investors, the message is clear: time is of the essence. Filing now can secure your place in the queue before additional cut-off dates are introduced. The American Legal Center's experienced team of U.S. licensed attorneys specializes in navigating these evolving conditions, ensuring your application remains ahead of any potential delays. You can learn more about how you can stay ahead of the curve by attending the seminar.

Who Is The American Legal Center?

The American Legal Center is the premier EB-5 firm in the GCC region, renowned for helping countless families and individuals secure U.S. Green Cards through the EB-5 program. Backed by a team of U.S. licensed lawyers and EB-5 experts, they are dedicated to assisting clients in achieving their U.S. immigration goals through this reliable and well-regulated pathway. The firm is led by Shai Zamanian, a U.S. licensed attorney and seasoned EB-5 specialist. Shai will serve as the keynote speaker at the U.S. EB-5 Golden Visa seminar on Sunday, sharing his expertise and insights on this transformative program.

