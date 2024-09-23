UAE-Lebanon travel: Etihad flights to Beirut cancelled amid Israel-Hezbollah tensions

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 9:57 PM Last updated: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 10:31 PM

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has cancelled its services to and from Beirut on Tuesday, September 24, in response to the ongoing regional developments.

Flights affected are EY535 from Abu Dhabi to Beirut (BEY) and EY538 from Beirut to Abu Dhabi. Guests booked on these services are being assisted with their travel arrangements.

Etihad is monitoring the situation across the region and continues to maintain close contact with authorities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

More information is available by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555 666 (UAE), by visiting etihad.com or the mobile app.

Earlier, UAE carriers clarified that they would follow the instructions issued by the authorities of the respective countries with regards to carrying pagers and walkie-talkies. The clarification followed after hand-held radios that were carried by Hezbollah members exploded, resulting in death and injuries of multiple people.