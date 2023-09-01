Etihad confirms flights on schedule amid cancellations due to super typhoon Saola

Published: Fri 1 Sep 2023, 3:10 PM

Etihad flights to and from China are operating as scheduled, a spokesperson from the Abu Dhabi-based carrier confirmed to Khaleej Times on Friday.

According to reports, hundreds of flights were cancelled in China's Guangdong province and Hong Kong as Super Typhoon Saola gathered strength and forced authorities to close businesses and schools. The super typhoon is packing winds of more than 200 kph and is moving towards the coast of eastern Guangdong that covers Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, Dubai-based Emirates already cancelled flights to and from Hong Kong for two days, from September 1 to 2. Affected flights include EK380, EK384 from Dubai to Hong Kong and Bangkok to Hong Kong on Friday; as well as flights EK381, EK385 from Hong Kong to Dubai and Hong Kong to Bangkok on Saturday.

Hong Kong-based carrier Cathay Pacific has also cancelled flights to and from Hong Kong International Airport on Friday and Saturday, including fight CX 738 that was supposed to leave Dubai on Friday at 10.45pm.

According to Cathay Pacific’s advisory, “further flight delays and cancellations may be required based on weather conditions and the typhoon’s path on Saturday morning.”

Cathay Pacific has waived refund, rebooking and rerouting charges. But new travels dates must be on or before September 30 and are subject to flight availability.

